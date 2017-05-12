DAWN OF DISEASE: neues Album „Ascension Gate“

DAWN OF DISEASE haben ein neues Album im Kasten: „Ascension Gate“ erscheint am 11. August 2017 als CD, LP und Download via Napalm Records.

Die Band beschreibt die neue Platte so: „’Ascension Gate‘ was created and given birth within a comparatively short lapse of time. Thus it embodies pure energy and raw intensity. In comparison to our former releases our fourth full-length album is different in many ways as it modifies and expanses the musical elements we used to employ before. Besides the typical Dawn of Disease trademarks you will find more elaborate melodies that carry the listener through an atmospheric journey. Inspired by gloomy autumn days and the sheer endless darkness of winter ‚Ascension Gate‘ adds more depth and catchiness to our sound than ever before without neglecting a huge portion of blastbeating brutality. Regardless of this dark and melancholic leitmotif we can promise you one thing: ‚Ascension Gate‘ will bring you a very hot summer!“

Die Tracklist von „Ascension Gate“:

01. Passage

02. Perimortal

03. Leprous Thoughts

04. Beneath The Waters

05. Ascension Gate

06. Akephalos

07. Fleshless Journey

08. The Growing Emptiness

09. Lucid

10. Mundus Inversus