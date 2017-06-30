CRIMFALL: kündigen „Amain“-Album an

Die Symphonic Viking Metal-Band CRIMFALL hat mit „Amain“ ihr kommendes Album angekündigt. Der „The Writ of Sword„-Nachfolger und das insgesamte dritten Album des finnischen Quintetts rund um Janne Jukarainen (Ex-HANGING GARDEN), Mikko Häkkinen (DRAUGNIM, TWILIGHT OPHERA) und Helena Haaparanta (Ex-TACERE) wird am 25. August 2017 via Metal Blade Records erscheinen. Mit „The Last of Stands“ gibt es auch einen ersten Track vom Album.

CRIMFALL „The Last of Stands“ bei Metalblade

Tracklist:

1. Eschaton

2. The Last of Stands

3. Ten Winters Apart – pt1. Far From Any Fate

4. Ten Winters Apart – pt2. Song of Mourn

5. Ten Winters Apart – pt3. Sunder the Seventh Seal

6. Ten Winters Apart – pt4. Dawn Without a Sun

7. Mother of Unbelievers

8. It’s a Long Road

9. Wayward Verities

10. Until Falls the Rain