COMMUNIC: neues Album „Where Echoes Gather“

COMMUNIC veröffentlichen am 27. Oktober 2017 ein neues Album: „Where Echoes Gather“ erscheint via AFM Records als CD, Digipack und in limitierten LP-Auflagen. Das Cover des fünften Album der norwegischen Prog/Power Metal-Band kommt von Eliran Kantor.
Einen dreißigsekündigen Teaser gibt’s hier:
COMMUNIC „Where Echoes Gather“ Teaser bei YouTube.
COMMUNIC „Where Echoes Gather“ Tracklist
01. The Pulse of the Earth (Part 1 – The Magnetic Center)
02. The Pulse of the Earth (Part 2 – Impact Of The Wave)
03. Where Echoes Gather (Part 1 – Beneath The Giant)
04. Where Echoes Gather (Part 2 – The Underground Swine)
05. Moondance
06. Where History Lives
07. Black Flag of Hate
08. The Claws Of The Sea (Part 1 – Journey Into The Source)
09. The Claws Of The Sea (Part 2 – The First Moment)
Bonustracks:
10. Watching It All Disappear (Live In Studio 2017)
11. At Dewy Prime (Live In Studio 2017)
12. Waves Of Visual Decay (Acoustic Live Version – 10th Anniversary Concert)
Vinyl :
Side A
01. The Pulse of the Earth (Part 1 – The Magnetic Center)
02. The Pulse of the Earth (Part 2 – Impact of The Wave)
03. Where Echoes Gather (Part 1 – Beneath The Giant)
04. Where Echoes Gather (Part 2 – The Underground Swine)
05. Moondance
Side B
06. Where History Lives
07. Black Flag of Hate
08. The Claws Of The Sea (Part 1 – Journey Into The Source)
09. The Claws Of The Sea (Part 3 – The First Moment)