COMMUNIC: neues Album „Where Echoes Gather“

COMMUNIC veröffentlichen am 27. Oktober 2017 ein neues Album: „Where Echoes Gather“ erscheint via AFM Records als CD, Digipack und in limitierten LP-Auflagen. Das Cover des fünften Album der norwegischen Prog/Power Metal-Band kommt von Eliran Kantor.

Einen dreißigsekündigen Teaser gibt’s hier:

COMMUNIC „Where Echoes Gather“ Teaser bei YouTube.

COMMUNIC „Where Echoes Gather“ Tracklist

01. The Pulse of the Earth (Part 1 – The Magnetic Center)

02. The Pulse of the Earth (Part 2 – Impact Of The Wave)

03. Where Echoes Gather (Part 1 – Beneath The Giant)

04. Where Echoes Gather (Part 2 – The Underground Swine)

05. Moondance

06. Where History Lives

07. Black Flag of Hate

08. The Claws Of The Sea (Part 1 – Journey Into The Source)

09. The Claws Of The Sea (Part 2 – The First Moment)

Bonustracks:

10. Watching It All Disappear (Live In Studio 2017)

11. At Dewy Prime (Live In Studio 2017)

12. Waves Of Visual Decay (Acoustic Live Version – 10th Anniversary Concert)

Vinyl :

Side A

Side B

