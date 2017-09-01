CLOAK: Track und Infos zu „To Venomous Depths“-Album

Die Blackened Death Rock-Band CLOAK hat mit „Beyond The Veil“ einen ersten Track ihres kommenden Albums „To Venomous Depths“ veröffentlicht. Das nach der selbstbetitelten EP „Cloak“ erste Album des Quartetts aus Atlanta wird am 10. November 2017 via Season of Mist erscheinen.

CLOAK „Beyond The Veil“ bei YouTube

Tracklist:

1. To Venomous Depths/Where No Light Shines

2. Within The Timeless Black

3. The Hunger

4. Beyond the Veil

5. Death Posture

6. In the Darkness, the Path

7. Forever Burned

8. Passage

9. Deep Red