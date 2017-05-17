CELTIC FROST: Re-Releases von „Morbid Tales“, „To Mega Therion“, „Into The Pandemonium“ und „Vanity/Nemesis“

Noch mehr Re-Releases von NOISE RECORDS: Am 30. Juni 2017 erscheinen die CELTIC FROST-Alben „Morbid Tales“ (1984), „To Mega Therion“ (1985), „Into The Pandemonium“ (1987) und „Vanity/Nemesis“ (1990) in neuer Auflage als Doppel-LP und CD-Book, jeweils mit Bonusmaterial. Für Komplettisten: Von „Cold Lake“ (1988) ist offenbar kein Re-Release geplant.

Von Noise sind in diesem Jahr auch schon Neuauflagen von KREATOR sowie Re-Releases von VOIVOD erscheinen.

Die Tracklists:

„Morbid Tales“:

01. Human (Intro)

02. Into The Crypts Of Rays

03. Visions Of Mortality

04. Dethroned Emperor

05. Morbid Tales

06. Procreation (Of The Wicked)

07. Return To The Eve

08. Danse Macabre

09. Nocturnal Fear

Bonus Tracks:

10. Morbid Tales (1984 Rehearsal)

11. Messiah (1984 Rehearsal)

12. Procreation (Of the Wicked) (1984 Rehearsal)

13. Nocturnal Fear (1984 Rehearsal)

„To Mega Therion“:

01. Innocence And Wrath 02. The Usurper

03. Jewel Throne 04. Dawn Of Meggido

05. Eternal Summer

06. Circle Of The Tyrants 07. (Beyond The) North Winds

08. Fainted Eyes 09. Tears In A Prophet’s Dream

10. Necromantical Screams

Bonus Tracks:

11. Circle Of The Tyrants („Emperor’s Return“ EP)

12. Visual Aggression („Emperor’s Return“ EP)

13. Suicidal Winds („Emperor’s Return“ EP)

14. Journey Into Fear („Emperor’s Return“ EP Recording Sessions)

15. Visual Aggression (1988 Remix)

16. Return to the Eve (1985 Studio Jam)

„Into Pandemonium“:

01. Mexican Radio

02. Mesmerized

03. Inner Sanctum

04. Tristesses De La Lune

05. Babylon Fell (Jade Serpent)

06. Caress Into Oblivion (Jade Serpent II)

07. One In Their Pride (Porthole Mix)

08. I Won’t Dance (The Elders‘ Orient)

09. Rex Irae (Requiem)

10. Oriental Masquerade

Bonus Tracks:

11. Sorrows Of The Moon

12. The Inevitable Factor

13. In The Chapel In The Moonlight

14. One In Their Pride (Re-Entry Mix)

15. The Inevitable Factor (Alternate Vox)

„Vanity/Nemesis“:

01. The Heart Beneath

02. Wine In My Hand (Third From The Sun)

03. Wings Of Solitude

04. The Name Of My Bride

05. This Island Earth

06. The Restless Seas

07. Phallic Tantrum

08. A Kiss Or A Whisper

09. Vanity

10. Nemesis

Bonus Tracks:

11. Heroes

12. A Descent to Babylon (Babylon Asleep)