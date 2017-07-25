CAVALERA CONSPIRACY: neues Album „Psychosis“ im November

CAVALERA CONSPIRACY haben ein neues Studioalbum angekündigt: „Psychosis“ erscheint am 17. November 2017.

Aufgenommen wurde „Psychosis“ mit Produzent Arthur Rizk in Phoenix, das Mastering kommt von Joel Grind. Als Gastmusiker ist Justin K. Broadrick (GODFLESH) auf „Psychosis“ zu hören.

Einen Mini-Trailer git es hier:

CAVALERA CONSPIRACY „Psychosis“ Albumtrailer bei YouTube.

Max Cavalera sagt über „Psychosis“:

„The album right now is finished. It was produced by Arthur Rizk, our friend and a great producer – an upcoming, underground producer. And he did a great job. I love the record. There are nine songs. We’ve got one song with Justin from GODFLESH – just a great NAILBOMB, GODFLESH, CAVALERA kind of song. The rest is all pure thrash madness. And we had it mastered a couple of days ago by Joel Grind from TOXIC HOLOCAUST; he mastered the album. And it’s great, man. It’s a beast of an album. I think a lot of people are are gonna be surprised when they hear it. It’s, for me, the best of all the CAVALERA albums, my favorite one. And it’s got the same intensity and energy of the old stuff like ‚Beneath The Remains‘ and ‚Arise‘. So a lot of people are gonna be happy to hear that.