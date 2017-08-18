CANNABIS CORPSE: Titeltrack vom „Left Hand Pass“-Album

Christian Wögerbauer
Die Death Metal-Band CANNABIS CORPSE hat mit „Left Hand Pass“ den Titeltrack ihres kommenden Albums veröffentlicht. Das fünfte Album des Quaretts aus Virginia wird am 8. September 2017 via Season Of Mist erscheinen.

CANNABIS CORPSE „Left Hand Pass“ bei YouTube

Tracklist:
1. The 420th Crusade
2. In Dank Purity
3. Final Exhalation
4. Chronic Breed
5. In Battle There Is No Pot
6. Grass Obliteration
7. Left Hand Pass
8. Effigy of the Forgetful
9. Papyrus Containing the Spell to Protect Its Possessor Against Attacks from He who Is in the Bong Water
10. The Fiends that come to Steal the Weed of the Deceased

Christian Wögerbauer
Seit 2005 bei Vampster und Lieferant für Reviews, News, Live-Berichte und -Fotos.Genres: Doom, Death, Gothic, Sludge

