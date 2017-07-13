BLOODLUST: Old School Back-Thrash aus Australien

BLOODLUST veröffentlichen am 24. August 2017 ihr Album „At The Devil’s Left Hand“.

Zum Kennenlernen gibt’s hier den Titeltrack und einen weiteren Song der Black-Thrash-Band:

BLOODLUST „At The Devil’s Left Hand“ bei bandcamp.

BLOODLUST „Freak Of The Night“ bei nocleansinging.com.

Die Tracklist von „At the Devil’s Left Hand“

1. Intro

2. At the Devil’s Left Hand

3. Deadly Force

4. Witchfyre

5. Death the Conqueror

6. Freak of the Night

7. Black Hymn to Death

8. Wolves of the Warcursed Earth

9. Shadows of the Black Sun