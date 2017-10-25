AVATAR: “Avatar Country” – das neue Album kommt 2018

Die Crossover/Progressive Metal-Band AVATAR veröffentlicht am 12. Januar 2018 ihr neues Album „Avatar Country“.
Einen Song gibt’s zum Reinhören – die Schweden stellen „A Statue Of The King“ mit einem Video vor, Regie führte Johan Carlén.
AVATAR „Avatar Country“ Tracklist
The tracklisting of “Avatar Country” reads as follows:
1. Glory To Our King
2. Legend of The King
3. The King Welcomes You To Avatar Country
4. King’s Harvest
5. The King Wants You
6. The King Speaks
7. A Statue of The King (Video bei YouTube)
8. King After King
9. Silent Songs of the King Pt 1 Winter Comes When The King Dreams of Snow
10. Silent Songs of the King Pt 2 The King’s Palace
AVATAR World Tour 2018
18.03.2018 (DE) Köln – Luxor
27.03.2018 (CH) Genf – L’Usine
28.03.2018 (CH) Zürich – Dynamo
31.03.2018 (AT) Wien – Szene
01.04.2018 (DE) München – Technikum
03.04.2018 (DE) Berlin – Bi Nuu
04.04.2018 (DE) Hamburg – Gruenspan