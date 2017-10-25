AVATAR: “Avatar Country” – das neue Album kommt 2018

Die Crossover/Progressive Metal-Band AVATAR veröffentlicht am 12. Januar 2018 ihr neues Album „Avatar Country“.

Einen Song gibt’s zum Reinhören – die Schweden stellen „A Statue Of The King“ mit einem Video vor, Regie führte Johan Carlén.

AVATAR „Avatar Country“ Tracklist

The tracklisting of “Avatar Country” reads as follows:

1. Glory To Our King

2. Legend of The King

3. The King Welcomes You To Avatar Country

4. King’s Harvest

5. The King Wants You

6. The King Speaks

7. A Statue of The King (Video bei YouTube)

8. King After King

9. Silent Songs of the King Pt 1 Winter Comes When The King Dreams of Snow

10. Silent Songs of the King Pt 2 The King’s Palace

AVATAR World Tour 2018

18.03.2018 (DE) Köln – Luxor

27.03.2018 (CH) Genf – L’Usine

28.03.2018 (CH) Zürich – Dynamo

31.03.2018 (AT) Wien – Szene

01.04.2018 (DE) München – Technikum

03.04.2018 (DE) Berlin – Bi Nuu

04.04.2018 (DE) Hamburg – Gruenspan