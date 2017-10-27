AUTOPSY: Song vom neuen Mini-Album „Puncturing The Grotesque“ online

AUTOPSY präsentieren mit dem neuen Death Metal/Gore-Hammer „Puncturing The Grotesque“ den Titeltrack des gleichnamigen Mini-Album. Dieses erscheint am 15. Dezember über Peaceville auf Vinyl und CD, passend um 30 Jahre „Aural Sickness“ mit der Band aus San Franzisco zu feiern. Auf „Puncturing The Grotesque“ finden sich sieben Songs.

Mit dem Lineup Chris Refiert (Vocals, Drums), Eric Cutler (Guitar), Danny Coralles (Guitar) und Joe Trevisano (Bass) versprechen AUTOPSY „a rancid concoction of slow brooding doom and high-octane metal madness injected with twisted solos and an overdose of vocal insanity“.

AUTOPSY: Titeltrack „Puncturing The Grotesque“ bei youtube

AUTOPSY versprechen: „We still have some of our sickest tricks up our sleeves for your horrific pleasur“

Das sagt Bandkopf Chris Refiert: „30 years of Autopsy… how the hell did that happen? Seems like just yesterday but somehow a million years ago that a couple of degenerate teenagers formed this beast that still lumbers and lurches around the confines of the studio and the expanse of the world itself. It´s hard for us to believe too. Just don´t think we´re letting you out of the audio noose yet… we still have some of our sickest tricks up our sleeves for your horrific pleasure!“

Die Tracklist von AUTOPSY´s „Puncturing The Grotesque“

1. Depths Of Dehumanization

2. Puncturing The Grotesque

3. The Sick Get Sicker

4. Gas Mask Lust

5. Corpses At War

6. Gorecrow

7. Fuck You!!!

Zudem veröffentlicht Peaceville zum eigenen 30 jährigen Bestehen eine Jubiläumsserie an verschiedenen Releases. Dazu gehört die limitierte 7″ Split-Vinyl-Single, welche AUTOPSY´s Version des Songs „Fuck You!!“ der aus West Oakland stammenden Band BLOODBATH enthält, welcher Bandkollege Danny Coralles angehörte. Die Single-Version ist nicht die des Minialbums. Ebenso dabei ist die gleichnamige schwedischen All-Star Death/Gore-Band BLOODBATH aus Stockholm mit dem CANCER-Cover „Blood Bath“.

Bestellen kann man beides z.B. über Peaceville