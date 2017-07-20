ATRIARCH: Vorab-Songs vom neuen Album „Dead As Truth“

„Dead As Truth“, das neue ATRIARCH-Album, kommt am 11. August 2017 via Relapse Records.

Reinhören kannst du hier:

ATRIARCH „Repent“ Video bei YouTube.

ATRIARCH „Inferno“ bei YouTube.

Beim Videoclip zu „Repent“ führte Daniel Menche Regie, die Band sagt dazu: „We are beyond thrilled to have gotten the chance to work with the legendary Daniel Menche on this project. He is not only a fantastic artist but an incredible person as well. We are long time admirers of his work, both sonic and visual. So this was truly a great experience for us.“

Aufgenommen, produziert und gemixt wurde „Dead As Truth“ mit Greg Wilkinson im Earhammer Studio, das Artwork kommt von Stevie Floyd.

Tracklist von „Dead As Truth“

1.Inferno

2.Dead

3.Devolver

4.Void

5.Repent

6.Hopeles