AT THE GATES: neuer Gitarrist, neues Album in 2018

AT THE GATES sind wieder komplett: Nach dem Weggang von Gitarrist Anders Björler im Frühjahr 2017 gehört ab sofort Jonas Stålhammar zur Besetzung.

Stålhammar ist ein alter Freund der Band, man kennt sich aus den Tape-Trading-Zeiten in den 80ern. Außerdem gehört Jonas Stålhammar zu THE LURKING FEAR, spielt bei BOMBS OF HADES und war mal bei THE CROWN.

AT THE GATES nehmen ein neues Album auf

Von Novemver 2017 bis Januar 2018 sind AT THE GATES im Studio und nehmen den Nachfolger der 2014er Albums „At War With Reality“ auf. Es soll 2018 veröffentlicht werden.

Die Band sagt zum neuen Band-Mitglied und neuen Album folgendes: “We have finally decided on a new guitar player, and we are ready to rip again! Actually he was our first choice, and we are happy to have him on board. Jonas Stålhammar has been a friend since the late eighties (Tomas used to tape trade with him back then!), and our paths have crossed many times during our careers.

We were looking for someone who had the same reference points as we do, someone from the same path, so to say, who understand the greatness of both Autopsy and King Crimson. Of course it was essential that our new member could fill the shoes of Anders‘ performance-wise as well, but that was never an issue with Jonas. We were looking for someone with a deep understanding of what AT THE GATES are about, someone who could contribute creatively to the band.

Jonas Stålhammar will be a full member from day one, and will play on the upcoming full length album, scheduled for recording in November 2017 – January 2018.

We currently have 11 songs ready for said album, and are more inspired than perhaps ever before. You can expect a full-on AT THE GATES record with all the classic elements of the band. It is by far the most comprehensive album of the band to date, and will span all the way across the different elements of the band’s sound.

We are super-excited for 2018. It will be a good year for AT THE GATES, and our fans, for sure.”

AT THE GATES Line-up 2017

Adrian Erlandsson – Drums

Jonas Björler – Bass

Tomas Lindberg – Vocals

Jonas Stålhammar – Guitar

Martin Larsson – Guitar