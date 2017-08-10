ANTISECT: „The Rising of the Lights“ – neues Album nach 34 Jahren

Nach der Reunion 2011 haben die britischen Anarcho-Punks ANTISECT nun auch ein neues Album am Start: „The Rising of the Lights“ erscheint am 13. Oktober 2017 via Rise Above Records.

Auf „The Rising of the Lights“ sind die ersten neuen Songs seit 1984 zu hören – einen ersten Vorab-Track gibt’s hier:

ANTISECT „Black“ Video bei YouTube.

Tracklist „The Rising of the Lights“

Spirit – Level

The Last One’s Standing

Weapons of Mass Distraction

Acolyte

Welcome to the New Dark Ages

Rise the Lights

Black

Something to Hate

Scared to Die