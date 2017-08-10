ANTISECT: „The Rising of the Lights“ – neues Album nach 34 Jahren

Nach der Reunion 2011 haben die britischen Anarcho-Punks ANTISECT nun auch ein neues Album am Start: „The Rising of the Lights“ erscheint am 13. Oktober 2017 via Rise Above Records.
Auf „The Rising of the Lights“ sind die ersten neuen Songs seit 1984 zu hören – einen ersten Vorab-Track gibt’s hier:
ANTISECT „Black“ Video bei YouTube.
Tracklist „The Rising of the Lights“
Spirit – Level
The Last One’s Standing
Weapons of Mass Distraction
Acolyte
Welcome to the New Dark Ages
Rise the Lights
Black
Something to Hate
Scared to Die