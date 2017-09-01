ALL PIGS MUST DIE: neues Album „Hostage Animal“

ALL PIGS MUST DIE veröffentlichen am 27. Oktober 2017 ihr drittes Album „Hostage Animal“. Der Nachfolger von „God Is War“ (2011) und „Nothing Violates This Nature“ (2013) erscheint via Southern Lord.

Neu bei ALL PIGS MUST DIE ist Gitarrist Brian Izzi (TRAP THEM), als Gastmusiker sind auf „Hostage Animal“ unter anderen Kevin Baker (THE HOPE CONSPIRACY), Ben Koller (CONVERGE)), Matt Woods und Adam Wentworth (beide von BLOODHORSE) zu hören.

Als erste Single haben ALL PIGS MUST DIE den Song „A Caustic Vision“ veröffentlicht.

Tracklist ALL PIGS MUST DIE „Hostage Animal“

1. Hostage Animal

2. A Caustic Vision (bei YouTube)

3. Meditation of Violence

4. Slave Morality

5. End Without End

6. Blood Wet Teeth

7. Moral Purge

8. Cruelty Incarnate

9. The Whip

10. Heathen Reign

Aktuelles Line-up von ALL PIGS MUST DIE

Kevin Baker – vocals

Brian Izzi – guitar

Ben Koller – drums

Adam Wentworth – guitar

Matt Woods – bass