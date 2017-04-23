ALESTORM: Video-Clip zu „Alestorm“

Die Folk / Power Metal-Band ALESTORM hat mit „No Grave but the Sea“ ihr neues Album angekündigt. Der „Sunset On The Golden Age„-Nachfolger und das insgesamt fünfte Album der Schotten wird am 26. Mai 2017 via Napalm Records erscheinen. Mit dem selbstbetitelten „Alestorm“ gibt es nun auch einen Video-Clip zum Album.

ALESTORM „Alestorm“ bei YouTube

Tracklist:

1. No Grave But The Sea

2. Mexico

3. To the End of the World

4. Alestorm

5. Bar und Imbiss

6. Fucked with an Anchor

7. Pegleg Potion

8. Man the Pumps

9. Rage of the Pentahook

10. Treasure Island