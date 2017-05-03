ADRENALINE MOB: neues Album „We The People“

ADRENALINE MOB veröffentlichen am 2. Juni 2017 ihr drittes Studioalbum “We The People”. Einen Vorab-Song gibt’s hier:

ADRENALINE MOB „King Of The Ring“ Video bei YouTube.

Auf dem Album sind die neuen Band-Mitglieder Jordan Cannata (Drums) und David Zablidowsky (Bass, TRANS-SIBERIAN ORCHESTRA) zu hören.

Die Tracklist:

1. King of the Ring

2. We the People

3. The Killer’s Inside

4. Bleeding Hands

5. Chasing Dragons

6. Til the Head Explodes

7. What You’re Made Of

8. Raise ‘Em Up

9. Ignorance & Greed

10. Blind Leading the Blind

11. Violent State of Mind

12. Lords of Thunder

13. Rebel Yell