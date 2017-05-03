ADRENALINE MOB: neues Album „We The People“

andrea ,
ADRENALINE MOB: neues Album „We The People“

ADRENALINE MOB veröffentlichen am 2. Juni 2017 ihr drittes Studioalbum “We The People”. Einen Vorab-Song gibt’s hier:
ADRENALINE MOB „King Of The Ring“ Video bei YouTube.

Auf dem Album sind die neuen Band-Mitglieder Jordan Cannata (Drums) und  David Zablidowsky (Bass, TRANS-SIBERIAN ORCHESTRA) zu hören.
Die Tracklist:

1. King of the Ring
2. We the People
3. The Killer’s Inside
4. Bleeding Hands
5. Chasing Dragons
6. Til the Head Explodes
7. What You’re Made Of
8. Raise ‘Em Up
9. Ignorance & Greed
10. Blind Leading the Blind
11. Violent State of Mind
12. Lords of Thunder
13. Rebel Yell

Teilen macht Freude:

andrea
Kümmere mich seit 1999 um Reviews, Interviews und den größten Teil der *Verwaltung*, Telefon-Dienst, Beschwerdestelle, Versandabteilung, Ansprechpartner für alles, Redaktionskonferenz-Köchin...

weitere Artikel

ADRENALINE MOB: Bunt gemischte EP erscheint am 10.2.

ADRENALINE MOB: Bunt gemischte EP erscheint am 10.2.

ADRENALINE MOB: Omerta

ADRENALINE MOB: Omerta

ADRENALINE MOB: Songs von ´Omertá´ online

ADRENALINE MOB: Songs von ´Omertá´ online

ADRENALINE MOB: Video zu ´Undaunted´

ADRENALINE MOB: Video zu ´Undaunted´

ADRENALINE MOB: "Men Of Horror" am 21.02.2014, Songs im Stream

ADRENALINE MOB: "Men Of Horror" am 21.02.2014, Songs im Stream