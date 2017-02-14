NILE: neuer Sänger & Gitarrist

Neue Besetzung bei NILE: Gitarrist und Sänger Dallas Toler-Wade hat die Band verlassen, er will sich künfig auf eigene Projekte konzentrieren. Neu dabei ist Brian Kingsland, der auch bei ENTHEAN aktiv ist. Die Band ist gerade auf USA-Tour, im Sommer stehen einige europäische Festivals an, Anfang 2018 soll ein neues Album fertig sein.



Zu den Band-Statements zum Line-up-Wechsel:

We would also like to announce that Dallas Toler-Wade has decided to leave the band to focus on his own plans and recordings. We want to thank Dallas and wish him all the best in his future endeavours.



This tour also marks the debut of Nile’s newest member, Guitarist / Vocalist Brian Kingsland . After this tour the band will also return to Europe this Summer for a series of METAL Festivals (TBA) followed by a WSNBU-Latin America tour (TBA). Nile are already working on songs for their next album which will be recorded in late 2017 for an early 2018 release. ( more info soon).



Karl Sanders -

"I would like to personally thank Dallas Toler Wade for his many years with the band, and sincerely wish him well with his music .

All of us in Nile are truly happy and thankful to be working with Brian . Not only is he a seriously talented Extreme Metal Guitar Shredder, but he has a great Brutal Metal voice , with a very versatile range . Brian is also a genuine , down-to-earth hard -working and motivated guy who has helped reignite and re-establish a sense of team work back into Nile. With the addition of Brian on guitar and vocals, The band right now seems to me a lot more like the early years of Nile- the Classic Nile era when we were all functioning as a cohesive unit , in viciously brutal Triple Vocal attack mode . The mood in the Nile rehearsal room for the last 3 months has been focused and relaxed ; with 4 positive , energized , hard working people all on the same Metal page. We simply can’t wait to share what we have been working on with Metal Fans on the upcoming Overkill Tour. Between the addition of Brian , and Bassist / Vocalist Brad Parris now in his 2nd year in the band , this line-up is going to Crush Skulls. Seriously, the last time I felt this strongly about a Nile Line-up - was when George Kollias joined the band."



George Kollias -

"I want to thank Dallas for everything he did for Nile all these years, its been some amazing years and i wish him the best with his new project!

Also, I want to say a big "welcome to Nile" to Brian Kingsland! Brian is an amazing guitar player/vocalist and he has brought a very fresh vibe to the band, we are so looking forward to get out there and deliver the best metal you ever heard from us! See you all on the road !!"