ASSIMILATION: frickeliger Death Metal aus Kanada

Die kanadische Death Metal-Band ASSIMILATION veröffentlicht am 17. März 2017 ihr Album "The Laws Of Power".



Einen ersten Song daraus gibt es hier zum Probehören:

ASSIMILATION "Apotheosis" Lyricsvideo bei YouTube.



Die Tracklist:



1. Sigil Of The False God

2. Decapitated By Beasts

3. Laws Of Power

4. Karmic Future

5. Mastery

6. Apotheosis

7. Remotion Of The Succubus

8. Personal Vendetta

9. S.L.D.

10. Massive Liquidation

Bonus Tracks (Apotheosis EP)

11. Apotheosis (2015)

12. Decapitated By Beasts (2015)

13. Idle No More (2015)

14. Personal Vendetta (2015)



