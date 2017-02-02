  • vampster-RSS

    • ASSIMILATION: frickeliger Death Metal aus Kanada

    • ASSIMILATION (c)PR Die kanadische Death Metal-Band ASSIMILATION veröffentlicht am 17. März 2017 ihr Album "The Laws Of Power".

      Einen ersten Song daraus gibt es hier zum Probehören:
      ASSIMILATION "Apotheosis" Lyricsvideo bei YouTube.

      Die Tracklist:

      1. Sigil Of The False God
      2. Decapitated By Beasts
      3. Laws Of Power
      4. Karmic Future
      5. Mastery
      6. Apotheosis
      7. Remotion Of The Succubus
      8. Personal Vendetta
      9. S.L.D.
      10. Massive Liquidation
      Bonus Tracks (Apotheosis EP)
      11. Apotheosis (2015)
      12. Decapitated By Beasts (2015)
      13. Idle No More (2015)
      14. Personal Vendetta (2015)

       

      • Mehr DEATH METAL


        Über andrea

      Über andrea

      Wenn mir heute ein Weihnachtsmann begegnet hau´ ich ihm eine rein! Mir ist danach.

      Vampi hat so ihre eigene Methoden mit dem Weihnachtsstress fertig zu werden.

      « Weitere Infos und mehr Artikel von andrea »

     

     

    © 1999-2017 vampster.com | 110 User hier