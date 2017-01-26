  • vampster-RSS

    • Cynic CD Cover (c)PR Century Media veröffentlicht Demos von CYNIC in einer Sammler-Edition: "Uroboric Forms" enthält Aufnahmen von 1988 bis 1991 und erscheint als  Digipak-CD und limitierte Gatefold- LP plus CD inklusive LP-Booklet und einer 7” mit zwei bislang unveröffentlichten Tracks. 

      "Uroboric Forms – The Complete Recordings" tracklist:
      Uroboric Forms (03:48)
      The Eagle Nature (03:28)
      Pleading For Preservation (05:03)
      Lifeless Irony (04:07)
      Thinking Being (04:52)
      Cruel Gentility (04:32)
      Denaturalizing Leaders (03:47)
      Extremes (02:30)
      A Life Astray (02:44)
      Agitating Affliction (03:39)
      Once Misguided (03:00)
      Weak Reasoning (03:38)
      Dwellers Of The Threshold (03:59)
      Uroboric Forms (03:46)
      The Eagle Nature (03:34)
      Tracks 1-3 taken from “Demo 1991”
      Tracks 4-6 taken from “Demo 1990”
      Tracks 7-10 taken from “Reflections Of A Dying World”
      Tracks 11-13 taken from “Demo 1989”
      Tracks 14-15 are previously unreleased, vocal audition with Brian DeNeffe (Viogression)

