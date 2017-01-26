Century Media veröffentlicht Demos von CYNIC in einer Sammler-Edition: "Uroboric Forms" enthält Aufnahmen von 1988 bis 1991 und erscheint als Digipak-CD und limitierte Gatefold- LP plus CD inklusive LP-Booklet und einer 7” mit zwei bislang unveröffentlichten Tracks.



"Uroboric Forms – The Complete Recordings" tracklist:

Uroboric Forms (03:48)

The Eagle Nature (03:28)

Pleading For Preservation (05:03)

Lifeless Irony (04:07)

Thinking Being (04:52)

Cruel Gentility (04:32)

Denaturalizing Leaders (03:47)

Extremes (02:30)

A Life Astray (02:44)

Agitating Affliction (03:39)

Once Misguided (03:00)

Weak Reasoning (03:38)

Dwellers Of The Threshold (03:59)

Uroboric Forms (03:46)

The Eagle Nature (03:34)

Tracks 1-3 taken from “Demo 1991”

Tracks 4-6 taken from “Demo 1990”

Tracks 7-10 taken from “Reflections Of A Dying World”

Tracks 11-13 taken from “Demo 1989”

Tracks 14-15 are previously unreleased, vocal audition with Brian DeNeffe (Viogression)