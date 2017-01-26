Century Media veröffentlicht Demos von CYNIC in einer Sammler-Edition: "Uroboric Forms" enthält Aufnahmen von 1988 bis 1991 und erscheint als Digipak-CD und limitierte Gatefold- LP plus CD inklusive LP-Booklet und einer 7” mit zwei bislang unveröffentlichten Tracks.
"Uroboric Forms – The Complete Recordings" tracklist:
Uroboric Forms (03:48)
The Eagle Nature (03:28)
Pleading For Preservation (05:03)
Lifeless Irony (04:07)
Thinking Being (04:52)
Cruel Gentility (04:32)
Denaturalizing Leaders (03:47)
Extremes (02:30)
A Life Astray (02:44)
Agitating Affliction (03:39)
Once Misguided (03:00)
Weak Reasoning (03:38)
Dwellers Of The Threshold (03:59)
Uroboric Forms (03:46)
The Eagle Nature (03:34)
Tracks 1-3 taken from “Demo 1991”
Tracks 4-6 taken from “Demo 1990”
Tracks 7-10 taken from “Reflections Of A Dying World”
Tracks 11-13 taken from “Demo 1989”
Tracks 14-15 are previously unreleased, vocal audition with Brian DeNeffe (Viogression)
