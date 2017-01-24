CULT OF LUNA veröffentlichen am 21. April 2017 das DVD-Set "Years In A Day". Dazu gehören eine DVD mit einem Konzert in Paris sowie Mitschnitte von den Auftritten beim Roadburn 2013 und 2016.



Einen Trailer gibt es hier:

CULT OF LUNA "Years In A Day! Trailer bei YouTube.



Zur Tracklist:





DVD Live in Paris 2016



The Sweep

Light Chaser

Owlwood

Echoes

I: The Weapon

Waiting for you

Marching to the Heartbeats

Finland

Back to Chapel Town

And with Her Came the Birds

Thirtyfour

Dim

Dark City Dead Man



CD live at Roadburn 2013



The One

I: The Weapon

Ghost Trail

Finland

Vicarious Redemption

Owlwood

In Awe Of



CD live at Roadburn 2016



Marching to the Heartbeats

Finland

Back to Chapel Town

And With Her Came the Birds

Thirtyfour

Dim

Dark City Dead man