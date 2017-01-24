CULT OF LUNA veröffentlichen am 21. April 2017 das DVD-Set "Years In A Day". Dazu gehören eine DVD mit einem Konzert in Paris sowie Mitschnitte von den Auftritten beim Roadburn 2013 und 2016.
Einen Trailer gibt es hier:
CULT OF LUNA "Years In A Day! Trailer bei YouTube.
Zur Tracklist:
DVD Live in Paris 2016
The Sweep
Light Chaser
Owlwood
Echoes
I: The Weapon
Waiting for you
Marching to the Heartbeats
Finland
Back to Chapel Town
And with Her Came the Birds
Thirtyfour
Dim
Dark City Dead Man
CD live at Roadburn 2013
The One
I: The Weapon
Ghost Trail
Finland
Vicarious Redemption
Owlwood
In Awe Of
CD live at Roadburn 2016
Marching to the Heartbeats
Finland
Back to Chapel Town
And With Her Came the Birds
Thirtyfour
Dim
Dark City Dead man
