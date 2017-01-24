  • vampster-RSS

    • CULT OF LUNA: Live-DVD "Years In A Day"

    • CULT OF LUNA Years In A Day (c)PR CULT OF LUNA veröffentlichen am 21. April 2017 das DVD-Set "Years In A Day". Dazu gehören eine DVD mit einem Konzert in Paris sowie Mitschnitte von den Auftritten beim Roadburn 2013 und 2016.

      Einen Trailer gibt es hier:
      CULT OF LUNA "Years In A Day! Trailer bei YouTube.

      Zur Tracklist:


      DVD Live in Paris 2016



      The Sweep
      Light Chaser
      Owlwood
      Echoes
      I: The Weapon
      Waiting for you
      Marching to the Heartbeats
      Finland
      Back to Chapel Town
      And with Her Came the Birds
      Thirtyfour
      Dim
      Dark City Dead Man

      CD live at Roadburn 2013



      The One
      I: The Weapon
      Ghost Trail
      Finland
      Vicarious Redemption
      Owlwood
      In Awe Of

      CD live at Roadburn 2016



      Marching to the Heartbeats
      Finland
      Back to Chapel Town
      And With Her Came the Birds
      Thirtyfour
      Dim
      Dark City Dead man

