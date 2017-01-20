AYREON: neues Album "The Source"

AYREON haben für ihr neues Album "The Source" wieder eine ganze Reihe an Gastmusikern verpflichtet, darunter Floor Jansen, Hansi Kürsch und Tobias Sammet - alle Musiker sind in diesem Video kurz zu hören:

AYREON "The Source" Albumtrailer bei YouTube.



"The Source" soll im Frühjahr 2017 veröffentlicht werden.

Die Liste der Gastmusiker:

Floor Jansen as the Biologist

Guthrie Govan (guest guitar solo)

Hansi Kürsch as the Astronomer

James LaBrie as the Historian

Marcel Coenen (guest guitar solo)

Mark Kelly (guest keyboard solo)

Michael Eriksen as the Diplomat

Mike Mills as TH-1

Nils K Rue as the Prophet

Paul Gilbert (guest guitar solo)

Russell Allen as the President

Simone Simons as the Counselor

Tobias Sammet as the Captain

Tommy Rogers as the Chemist

Tommy Karevik as the Opposition Leader

Zaher Zorgati as the Preacher