AYREON: neues Album "The Source"

AYREON haben für ihr neues Album "The Source" wieder eine ganze Reihe an Gastmusikern verpflichtet, darunter Floor Jansen, Hansi Kürsch und Tobias Sammet - alle Musiker sind in diesem Video kurz zu hören:
AYREON "The Source" Albumtrailer bei YouTube.
"The Source" soll im Frühjahr 2017 veröffentlicht werden.
Die Liste der Gastmusiker:
Floor Jansen as the Biologist
Guthrie Govan (guest guitar solo)
Hansi Kürsch as the Astronomer
James LaBrie as the Historian
Marcel Coenen (guest guitar solo)
Mark Kelly (guest keyboard solo)
Michael Eriksen as the Diplomat
Mike Mills as TH-1
Nils K Rue as the Prophet
Paul Gilbert (guest guitar solo)
Russell Allen as the President
Simone Simons as the Counselor
Tobias Sammet as the Captain
Tommy Rogers as the Chemist
Tommy Karevik as the Opposition Leader
Zaher Zorgati as the Preacher