    • AYREON: neues Album "The Source"

    • AYREON THe Source cD Cover (c)PR AYREON haben für ihr neues Album "The Source" wieder eine ganze Reihe an Gastmusikern verpflichtet, darunter Floor Jansen, Hansi Kürsch und Tobias Sammet  - alle Musiker sind in diesem Video kurz zu hören:
      AYREON "The Source" Albumtrailer bei YouTube.

      "The Source" soll im Frühjahr 2017 veröffentlicht werden.


      Die Liste der Gastmusiker:


      Floor Jansen as the Biologist
      Guthrie Govan (guest guitar solo)
      Hansi Kürsch as the Astronomer
      James LaBrie as the Historian
      Marcel Coenen (guest guitar solo)
      Mark Kelly (guest keyboard solo)
      Michael Eriksen as the Diplomat
      Mike Mills as TH-1
      Nils K Rue as the Prophet
      Paul Gilbert (guest guitar solo)
      Russell Allen as the President
      Simone Simons as the Counselor
      Tobias Sammet as the Captain
      Tommy Rogers as the Chemist
      Tommy Karevik as the Opposition Leader
      Zaher Zorgati as the Preacher

