    • ANTROPOMORPHIA: neues Album "Sermon ov Wrath"

    • ANTROPOMORPHIA Sermon ov Wrath CD Cover ANTROPOMORPHIA stellen den TItelsong ihres kommenden Albums "Sermon ov Wrath" vor:
      ANTROPOMORPHIA "Sermon ov Wrath" bei Metalblade.com

      Produziert wurde "Sermon ov Wrath" von Drummer Marco Stubbe im Aftermath Studio, das Mastering ist von Tore Stjerna (Necromorbus Studio), das Artwork von Madeleine Hoogkamer.

      Die Tracklist:
      01. Sermon ov Wrath
      02. Suspiria de Profundis
      03. Murmur ov the Dead
      04. Ad Me Venite Mortui
      05. Crown ov the Dead
      06. Sinful Rapture
      07. Within Her Pale Tomb ov Putrid Lust
      08. The Blistering Splendour ov Darkness
      09. In Bestial Decadence

