ANTROPOMORPHIA: neues Album "Sermon ov Wrath"

ANTROPOMORPHIA stellen den TItelsong ihres kommenden Albums "Sermon ov Wrath" vor:
Produziert wurde "Sermon ov Wrath" von Drummer Marco Stubbe im Aftermath Studio, das Mastering ist von Tore Stjerna (Necromorbus Studio), das Artwork von Madeleine Hoogkamer.
Die Tracklist:
01. Sermon ov Wrath
02. Suspiria de Profundis
03. Murmur ov the Dead
04. Ad Me Venite Mortui
05. Crown ov the Dead
06. Sinful Rapture
07. Within Her Pale Tomb ov Putrid Lust
08. The Blistering Splendour ov Darkness
09. In Bestial Decadence
