ANTROPOMORPHIA: neues Album "Sermon ov Wrath"

ANTROPOMORPHIA stellen den TItelsong ihres kommenden Albums "Sermon ov Wrath" vor:

ANTROPOMORPHIA "Sermon ov Wrath" bei Metalblade.com



Produziert wurde "Sermon ov Wrath" von Drummer Marco Stubbe im Aftermath Studio, das Mastering ist von Tore Stjerna (Necromorbus Studio), das Artwork von Madeleine Hoogkamer.



Die Tracklist:

01. Sermon ov Wrath

02. Suspiria de Profundis

03. Murmur ov the Dead

04. Ad Me Venite Mortui

05. Crown ov the Dead

06. Sinful Rapture

07. Within Her Pale Tomb ov Putrid Lust

08. The Blistering Splendour ov Darkness

09. In Bestial Decadence