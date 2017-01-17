VALLENFYRE: neues Album "Fear Those Who Fear Him" im Sommer

VALLENFYRE arbeiten zur Zeit im GodCity Studio in Salem, MA, zusammen mit Produzent Kurt Ballou an ihrem dritten Album. "Fear Those Who Fear Him" soll im Sommer 2017 veröffentlicht werden.
Zur aktuellen Besetzung der Band gehören Gregor Mackintosh (Gesang, Gitarre), Hamish Glencross (Gitarre, Bass) sowie Drummer Waltteri Väyrynen. Macintosh verspricht: "12 songs. No samples. No triggers. No bullshit. Instead you get crucifyingly loud amps, ferocious drumming, and vicious vocals spitting out hate and venom. Raw honest brutality. No conformity. No compromise. A murderous nightmare vomiting poisonous bile onto a twisted world. Yeah, that´s the bits I like..."
Die Tracklist:
Born to Decay
Messiah
Degeneration
An Apathetic Grave
Nihilist
Amongst the Filth
The Merciless Tide
Dead World Breathes
Soldier of Christ
Cursed from the Womb
Kill all your Masters
Temple of Rats
Mehr DEATH METAL DOOM METAL