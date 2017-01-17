  • vampster-RSS

    • VALLENFYRE: neues Album "Fear Those Who Fear Him" im Sommer

    • VALLENFYRE (c)PR VALLENFYRE arbeiten zur Zeit im GodCity Studio in Salem, MA, zusammen mit Produzent Kurt Ballou an ihrem dritten Album. "Fear Those Who Fear Him" soll im Sommer 2017 veröffentlicht werden.


      Zur aktuellen Besetzung der Band gehören Gregor Mackintosh (Gesang, Gitarre), Hamish Glencross (Gitarre, Bass) sowie Drummer Waltteri Väyrynen. Macintosh verspricht: "12 songs. No samples. No triggers. No bullshit. Instead you get crucifyingly loud amps, ferocious drumming, and vicious vocals spitting out hate and venom. Raw honest brutality. No conformity. No compromise. A murderous nightmare vomiting poisonous bile onto a twisted world. Yeah, that´s the bits I like..."


      Die Tracklist:
      Born to Decay
      Messiah
      Degeneration
      An Apathetic Grave
      Nihilist
      Amongst the Filth
      The Merciless Tide
      Dead World Breathes
      Soldier of Christ
      Cursed from the Womb
      Kill all your Masters
      Temple of Rats

