VALLENFYRE: neues Album "Fear Those Who Fear Him" im Sommer

VALLENFYRE arbeiten zur Zeit im GodCity Studio in Salem, MA, zusammen mit Produzent Kurt Ballou an ihrem dritten Album. "Fear Those Who Fear Him" soll im Sommer 2017 veröffentlicht werden.

Zur aktuellen Besetzung der Band gehören Gregor Mackintosh (Gesang, Gitarre), Hamish Glencross (Gitarre, Bass) sowie Drummer Waltteri Väyrynen. Macintosh verspricht: "12 songs. No samples. No triggers. No bullshit. Instead you get crucifyingly loud amps, ferocious drumming, and vicious vocals spitting out hate and venom. Raw honest brutality. No conformity. No compromise. A murderous nightmare vomiting poisonous bile onto a twisted world. Yeah, that´s the bits I like..."

Die Tracklist:

Born to Decay

Messiah

Degeneration

An Apathetic Grave

Nihilist

Amongst the Filth

The Merciless Tide

Dead World Breathes

Soldier of Christ

Cursed from the Womb

Kill all your Masters

Temple of Rats