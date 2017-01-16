  • vampster-RSS

    • ABHORRENCE: Band um AMORPHIS-Gitarrist veröffentlich Reunion-Livealbum

    • Abhorrence Totally vulgar CD Cover (c)PR Am 10. Februar 2017 veröffentlichen Svart Records das Live-Album "Totally Vulgar - Live at Tuska Open Air 2013" der Death Metal-Band ABHORRENCE, einer früheren Band des AMORPHIS-Gitarristen Tomi Koivusaari. Mitgeschnitten wurde das Album beim Reunion-Gig der Finnen beim Tuska Open Air 2013.

      Einen Song daraus gibt es hier:
      ABHORRENCE "Pestilential Mist" bei Soundcloud.

      Die Tracklist:

      1. Intro - The Cult
      2. Pestilential Mists
      3. Holy Laws of Pain
      4. Devourer of Souls
      5. Caught in a Vortex
      6. Adoration of Abscessed Cadavers
      7. Pleasures of Putrid Flesh
      8. Disintegration of Flesh
      9. Vulgar Necrolatry

      • Mehr DEATH METAL GRINDCORE


        Über andrea

      Über andrea

      Der Andi explodiert!!

      Kaum nimmt der Fierce eine Zigarette in den Mund, bricht Panik aus

      « Weitere Infos und mehr Artikel von andrea »

     

     

    © 1999-2017 vampster.com | 96 User hier