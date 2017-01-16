Am 10. Februar 2017 veröffentlichen Svart Records das Live-Album "Totally Vulgar - Live at Tuska Open Air 2013" der Death Metal-Band ABHORRENCE, einer früheren Band des AMORPHIS-Gitarristen Tomi Koivusaari. Mitgeschnitten wurde das Album beim Reunion-Gig der Finnen beim Tuska Open Air 2013.
Einen Song daraus gibt es hier:
ABHORRENCE "Pestilential Mist" bei Soundcloud.
Die Tracklist:
1. Intro - The Cult
2. Pestilential Mists
3. Holy Laws of Pain
4. Devourer of Souls
5. Caught in a Vortex
6. Adoration of Abscessed Cadavers
7. Pleasures of Putrid Flesh
8. Disintegration of Flesh
9. Vulgar Necrolatry
