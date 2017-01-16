Am 10. Februar 2017 veröffentlichen Svart Records das Live-Album "Totally Vulgar - Live at Tuska Open Air 2013" der Death Metal-Band ABHORRENCE, einer früheren Band des AMORPHIS-Gitarristen Tomi Koivusaari. Mitgeschnitten wurde das Album beim Reunion-Gig der Finnen beim Tuska Open Air 2013.



Einen Song daraus gibt es hier:

ABHORRENCE "Pestilential Mist" bei Soundcloud.



Die Tracklist:



1. Intro - The Cult

2. Pestilential Mists

3. Holy Laws of Pain

4. Devourer of Souls

5. Caught in a Vortex

6. Adoration of Abscessed Cadavers

7. Pleasures of Putrid Flesh

8. Disintegration of Flesh

9. Vulgar Necrolatry