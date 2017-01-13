LIV SIN: erste Single

LIV SIN, die neue Band von Ex-SISTER SIN-Frontfrau Liv Jagrell, hat heute mit "Let Me Out" eine Single herausgebracht. Das neue Album "Follow Me" wird Anfang 2017 über Despotz Records erscheinen und wurde Co-Produziert von Stefan Kaufmann (ACCEPT, U.D.O.) und U.D.O.-Bassist Fitty Wienhold.



LIV SIN: "Let Me Out" auf Spotify anhören

Das sagt Liv zum neuen Song: "The song is about what a person is willing to do and sacrifice to take themselves out of a destructive situation, sometimes with fatal consequences. We see it every day, the desperation in the world is spreading out and gets people to behave irrationally. It feels incredibly good to release this single and finally show what we´ve been working on. I´ve found a really good gang of new band members and we can´t wait for the world to hear our songs and to come out and play live."