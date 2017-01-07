BLACK STAR RIDERS: Video zu "Testify Or Say Goodbye" online

Am 3. Februar bringen die BLACK STAR RIDERS ihr neues Album "Heavy Fire" über Nuclear Blast Records raus. Zur neuen Single "Testify Or Say Goodbye" ist nun auch ein Video online. Das sagt Frontmann RICKY WARWICK zum Song: "Power, glory, rock n roll with a whole lotta soul …

You gotta testify or say goodbye

Tell me no secrets, tell me no lies

Get up on the stand look me straight in the eye

You gotta testify or say goodbye … Kinda says it all really!!!"



BLACK STAR RIDERS: Video zu "Testify Or Say Goodbye" bei youtube