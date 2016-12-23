SVART CROWN: neues Album "Abreaction"

SVART CROWN haben Details zu ihrem kommenden Album "Abreaction" bekannt gegeben und zeigen Cover und Tracklist. Die neue Platte erscheint am 12. März 2017 als Digipak und Doppel-LP. Am 13. Januar 2017 gbt es die Vorab-Single "Transsubstantiation".
Die Tracklist:
Golden Sacrament (5:23)
Carcosa (3:44)
The Pact: To The Devil His Due (7:21)
Upon This Intimate Madness (4:38)
Khimba Rites (5:23)
Tentacion (3:34)
Orgasmic Spiritual Ecstasy (4:56)
Transsubstantiation (6:40)
Emphatic Illusion (5:43)
Lwas (1:10)
Nganda (6:08)
Mehr BLACK METAL DEATH METAL