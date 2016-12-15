DEEP PURPLE: erster Song von "InFinite" & Tour im Mai 2017

DEEP PURPLE haben einen ersten Song vom kommenden Album "InFinite" veröffentlicht - hier geht es zum Lyricsvideo zu "Time For Bedlam":

DEEP PURPLE "Time For Badlam" bei YouTube.



Am 3. Februar 2017 erscheint eine limitierte EP zu "Time For Bedlam“, die neben bisher unveröffentlichten Aufnahmen auch neue, nicht auf dem Album enthaltene Songs beinhaltet.Ein Dokumentarfilm begleitet Deep Purple während ihres Songwriting-Prozesses sowie bei den Aufnahmen mit Produzent Bob Ezrin im Studio. Der Film wird einigen Editionen von "InFinite" beigelegt und vor Veröffentlichung auf Fan-Events weltweit gezeigt.



"InFinite" erscheint am 7. April 2017 via Ear Music, ab Mai ist die Band auf "Long Goodbye"-Tour:

Konzertdaten bei vampster. DEEP PURPLE.



Was Albumtitel und Tourtitel bedeuten, erklärt Ian Gillan:

If you take it literally you may, quite reasonably, think the ‘Finite’ part of the word describes the life of deep Purple, with a clear beginning and a nebulous end; but what of the ‘in’ bit? The word infinite is a three-dimensional double edged sword. It describes something that goes on forever in all directions; not unlike its temporal equivalent ‘Eternal’ What’s that all about?



Stephen Hawking declared (in ‘A brief History of Time’) that, before the Big Bang there was nothing. That would put the kybosh on the idea of our universe being Infinite, as he provides a starting point, which is not acceptable to the concept. So, Hawking’s universe in ‘Finite’; by definition; whether he agrees or not.



Ironically, he is quite wrong (scientists always are eventually), therefore the Universe is infinite, which means it will never end, and also means that it never started, and the corollary to that of course is that we don’t exist.



There is a metaphysical solution to all this, but it will have to wait until the tour is over because (thanks heavens) there are only 24 hours in a day (for the time being) or 10 hours in a metric day.

More on that later...